Fed's Main Street pandemic support program off to slow start

The Main Street program requires borrowers to make “commercially reasonable” efforts to keep all of their workers. But it doesn’t require that any laid-off workers be rehired. By contrast, the very popular Paycheck Protection Program requires that at least 60% of the money be spent keeping workers on the payroll. If that requirement is met, the government will forgive the loans.

Under the Main Street program, the Fed can purchase 95% of a loan from banks if the loans go to businesses with fewer than 15,000 employees or that have less than $5 billion in annual revenue. The loans can range from $250,000 to $300 million.

The first data released Thursday showed that other companies receiving money included a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, roofing company and a Pompano Beach, Florida, concrete services company.

The release of the data came in advance of a hearing Friday by a congressional oversight panel where Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will testify about the program. The Boston Fed is overseeing the program's operation.