Fernandes stars again for Man United but Bournemouth worth a point in 2-2 scrap

Ryan Christie equalized for Bournemouth with a perfectly executed low shot six minutes later.

Fernandes’ in-swinging corner was headed into his own goal by James Hill under pressure from Maguire at the far post.

Then with 12 minutes remaining Maguire — who hours earlier was named in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for pre-World Cup friendlies against Uruguay and Japan — was red-carded for bringing down Evanilson in the box.

Teenage Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi converted the penalty to make it 2-2.

The home side threw everything at its more illustrious visitor during a frantic final push but could not get a winner. Instead, it was a fifth consecutive draw for the Cherries, whose unbeaten run clicked on to 11 matches.

“I’m happy for the performance — it’s a decent point always when you face United," Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said. "But in the big picture it’s five draws in a row. It doesn’t give you a lot in the standings. Probably, especially at the end, we were looking for a win.”

Bournemouth was 10th in the table.

United remained in third place, six points behind Manchester City, but captain Fernandes could not hide his disappointment at not taking all three points.

“We were in front two times, we gave it away,” he said.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer