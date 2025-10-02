FIFA's Infantino urges soccer to promote peace and takes no action against Israel

The strongest push against Israeli teams by European soccer leaders during the two-year conflict in Gaza was paused after a peace proposal on Monday in the White House by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Infantino stressed to his 37-member council “the importance of promoting peace and unity, particularly in the context of the ongoing situation in Gaza,” FIFA said in a news release that did not refer directly to Israel.

“FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems," Infantino said in the statement, “but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values.”

FIFA did not schedule a news conference and Infantino was not made available for interviews.

The Israel men’s team should now travel to play World Cup qualifiers against Norway in Oslo on Oct. 11 and Italy in Udine three days later.

Norway was among European soccer federations urging UEFA to call a vote of its executive committee ahead of the FIFA meeting in Zurich on suspending Israeli teams from international competitions. Turkey's soccer body directly called on UEFA and FIFA to suspend Israel.

Any vote of the 20-member UEFA panel seemed likely to pass, people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press, despite opposition from members from Israel and Germany.

FIFA and Infantino — who has built close ties to Trump ahead of the U.S. co-hosting the World Cup next year with Canada and Mexico — were never likely to follow any UEFA vote. That prospect became even more distant last week when the U.S. State Department said it would work to protect Israel’s status in soccer.

The Trump-Netanyahu peace proposal on Monday also was quickly welcomed by governments in the Middle East including Qatar, a key supporter of the Palestinian people and which has close ties to UEFA and its president Aleksander Ceferin.

The FIFA meeting on Thursday was attended by Ceferin and the head of the group of European soccer clubs, Nasser al-Khelaifi, who is president of Paris Saint-Germain, the Qatar-owned Champions League titleholder. Al-Khelaifi also is a member of Qatar’s government.

The head of the Palestinian soccer federation, Jibril Rajoub, also has been in Switzerland this week and met on Thursday with International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry.

