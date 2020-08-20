Film academy to host virtual panels about inclusion, equity

Topics will include navigating Hollywood as a Black gay man, with Daniels and “Moonlight” screenwriter Tarrell Alvin McCraney, Latino erasure in Hollywood, with Marvel executive Victoria Alonso, documentaries, color-conscious casting and gender parity. There will also be a town hall focused on the organization’s Black membership.

Entitled "Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us," the series is part of the film academy's push to further equity and inclusion in its ranks and in the entertainment industry.