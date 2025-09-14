Final stage of Spanish Vuelta cycling race interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

Pro-Palestinian protesters have interrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta
Protesters block the road in an attempt to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta, from Alalpardo to Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernández)

By TALES AZZONI – AP Sports Writer
57 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters have interrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta.

There were clashes between police and protesters near the route finale in Madrid on Sunday. Some protesters carrying ani-Israel banners partly blocked the road and forced riders to stop.

More than 1,500 police officers had been deployed ahead of the last stage of the three-week long cycling race.

The Grand Tour event has turned into a diplomatic battleground and was largely disrupted by protesters against the presence of Israeli-owned team Premier Tech, which earlier in the race removed the team name from its uniforms.

Six of the last 10 days of racing were either cut short or interrupted,

