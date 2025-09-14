Final stage of Spanish Vuelta cycling race interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

MADRID (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters have interrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta.
There were clashes between police and protesters near the route finale in Madrid on Sunday. Some protesters carrying ani-Israel banners partly blocked the road and forced riders to stop.
More than 1,500 police officers had been deployed ahead of the last stage of the three-week long cycling race.
The Grand Tour event has turned into a diplomatic battleground and was largely disrupted by protesters against the presence of Israeli-owned team Premier Tech, which earlier in the race removed the team name from its uniforms.
Six of the last 10 days of racing were either cut short or interrupted,
___
