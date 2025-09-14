Final stage of Spanish Vuelta cycling race interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

The protesters threw barriers onto the road to block where riders were going to pass on a finishing circuit in the Spanish capital.

The race resumed briefly after riders were originally told by race organizers to stop because of the protests, but they eventually had to stop again as authorities and organizers discussed the situation.

Protesters carrying Palestine flags jeered when the teams’ support cars passed by them along the route.

More than 1,500 police officers had been deployed ahead of the last stage of the three-week long cycling race.

The Grand Tour event has turned into a diplomatic battleground and was largely disrupted by protesters against the presence of Israeli-owned team Premier Tech, which earlier in the race removed the team name from its uniforms.

Seven of the last 11 days of racing were either cut short or interrupted,

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling