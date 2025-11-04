Fire at a retiree boarding house in Bosnia kills several people, media reports say

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A fire at a boarding house for retirees Tuesday in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla has killed several people, Bosnian media reported.
The Dnevni Avaz daily reported that at least eight people were killed when the fire erupted on one of the higher floors of the building.
The newspaper and other Bosnia media outlets cited police sources in reporting on the deadly fire, but police had not yet publicly confirmed details.
Media images from the scene showed a blaze on one of the facility's floors. Firefighters evacuated the building.
