Fire in a storage room in northeastern Spain kills five children

Police were investigating the cause of the fire and the reason why the children were not able to escape the room. Police declined to say whether they were looking into the case as a possible homicide.

Among the injured elsewhere in the building, four were later released from hospitals while one other didn’t require hospitalization, emergency services said.

Catalonia’s regional leader, Salvador Illa, expressed his condolences for the dead and their families on X, saying he was “deeply saddened by the death of five people.”