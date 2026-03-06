Breaking: Apartment manager accused of renting uninhabitable units to Haitian immigrants

Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore reaches plea deal to resolve home invasion case

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors in a criminal case that arose immediately after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant
Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore arrives for a court hearing with his wife, Kelli Moore, left, and attorney Ellen Michaels, Friday, March 6 2026, at Washtenaw County 14A-1 District in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Jordyn Pair/Ann Arbor News via AP)

Sports
By LARRY LAGE – AP Sports Writer
21 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore pleaded no contest Friday to two misdemeanors in a criminal case that arose immediately after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant.

The deal was struck on the same day that a judge planned to hear a challenge to Moore’s arrest in December on three charges, including felony home invasion.

Those charges were dropped in exchange for Moore pleading no contest to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device.

Moore had confronted the woman with whom he had been having an affair and blamed her for his dismissal, even threatening to kill himself with butter knives in her apartment, authorities said.

He was fired on Dec. 10 after two seasons as the successor to Jim Harbaugh, who won a national championship before leaving to lead the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore arrived at the courthouse with his wife, Kelli, and they walked toward the courtroom holding hands, interlacing fingers.

In dismissing Moore, the university cited an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Assistant prosecutor Katie Rezmierski said the woman ended the affair a few days before Moore’s firing and cooperated with the school’s investigation.

The AP isn’t identifying the woman, who has accused Moore of domestic violence and stalking. She did not answer a dozen calls or respond to some text messages from him before his dismissal, police said.

“It’s not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose,” said Ellen Michaels, Moore's attorney.

Michaels has accused the woman’s personal lawyer of giving information to police to “villainize Mr. Moore and maximize the chances of obtaining a large settlement from the deep pockets of the University of Michigan.”

Associated Press writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

