Firefighters battle to prevent reignition of France’s largest wildfire as residents return home

“The fight is continuing, firefighters are still working on (fire) reignition,” he said.

The blaze left one person dead and 25 people have been injured, including 19 firefighters, Pouget said.

High temperatures in the coming days are expected to complicate firefighters' efforts.

“The fire won’t be extinguished for several weeks,” Col. Christophe Magny, director of the Aude fire department, said, pointing to several “hot spots” that are being closely monitored.

France’s national weather agency Meteo France placed the southern half of France on a “high vigilance” alert for heat wave, with temperatures expected in the Aude region of up to 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday.

In neighboring Spain, firefighters continued to battle a wildfire in Avila province, over 100 km (62 miles) west of Madrid. Víctor Fernández, a technician at the advanced command post, told reporters Saturday the fire was being contained but warned the next hours would be “critical." Extreme temperatures are expected to continue until at least next week, according to Spain’s national weather service.

The fire began on Friday afternoon with the Spanish Military Emergencies Unit working through the night to bring it under control and prevent it from approaching roads and train lines.

Southern Europe has seen multiple large fires this summer. Scientists warn that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness, making the region more vulnerable to wildfires.