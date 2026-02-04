Firefighters rescue swan stuck in frozen Connecticut river

It's not clear how long the swan may have been stuck before it was discovered, and firefighters initially were concerned it had died. But as they approached, they noticed movement and quickly became optimistic about their rescue effort.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Maggio said the swan appeared grateful for the rescue, noting the bird was “just happy to be out of the ice.” The swan was taken to a veterinarian center, which reports it's doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Once it regains its strength, the swan will be properly released.

This was not the department's first animal rescue during the recent stretch of bitterly cold and stormy weather. Crews also rescued a duck and a dog, but said saving the swan also gave them a valuable opportunity to train for future ice rescues.