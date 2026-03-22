Fletcher Loyer stars as Purdue advances to 3rd straight Sweet 16, beating Miami 79-69

Smith hit four free throws in the final minute after seventh-seeded Miami (26-9) had cut an 11-point deficit to 73-69, helping to secure Matt Painter's 500th victory in his 21st season as Purdue's coach. He is just 12 short of Gene Keady's school record.

Purdue (29-8) advances to face 11th-seeded Texas in the West Region semifinals Thursday in San Jose, California. It’ll be the teams' first meeting since Purdue eliminated Texas in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Shelton Henderson led the Hurricanes with 18 points and eight rebounds while also frequently guarding Smith, and Malik Reneau had 16 points with seven turnovers. Miami matched the recognized NCAA record by increasing its win total by 19 from last season, when it went 7-24. Iowa State improved by 20 wins after the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 season, when it only played five nonconference games.

Kaufman-Renn followed Loyer's driving layup with a three-point play as Purdue created a little breathing room with an 11-3 run in the second half. Loyer's steal set up a fast-break layup by Smith that pushed the Boilermakers' advantage to 68-57 with 5:32 to play.

Smith had more turnovers (four) than assists (two) in an uncharacteristic first half while making just one of his six shots. He ended up 3 for 12 from the field, but he and Loyer were a combined 14 for 14 from the foul line. Loyer, the school's record holder for 3-pointers, also made all four of his 3s as Purdue was 57% from behind the arc.

After Miami's strong start that included an alley-oop dunk by Ernest Udeh Jr. just after the opening tip, Loyer powered Purdue into the lead with 10 points during a 13-2 surge. His second 3-pointer in that run put Purdue up 19-12 with 12:19 left in the first half.

The Hurricanes whittled away at the deficit, limiting Smith's efficacy, and reclaimed the lead on Richardson's two-handed jam that made it 31-29 with 4:01 to go before halftime. Miami led 40-38 at the break after Tre Donaldson's transition layup in the closing seconds.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness