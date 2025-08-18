Breaking: Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown makes it official. He’ll vie to unseat Trump-backed Sen. Jon Husted

Flights stopped at Reagan airport in DC area because of a fire alarm in the control tower

All flights in and out of Reagan National Airport in the Washington, D
news
By JOSH FUNK – AP Transportation Writer
43 minutes ago
X

All flights in and out of Reagan National Airport in the Washington, D.C., area came to a halt Monday morning because of a fire alarm in the control tower.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the order to stop all flights went out just before 10:45 a.m. and was slated to remain in effect until noon.

The FAA statement did not say whether any fire was found in the tower — just that all flights heading into the airport were paused “due to a fire alarm in the air traffic control tower.”

Reagan airport was the site of the nation's deadliest plane crash since 2001 when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet in the skies over the capital and killed all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

That crash, combined with a series of other crashes and close calls since then, have stoked fears about the safety of air travel.

In Other News
1
Lakota announced locations of 4 new elementary schools
2
Ohio property tax relief group hones in on reform
3
New kayak launch near RiversEdge in Hamilton set to open soon
4
Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza wins grand prize at the Springfield Gourmet...
5
Hamilton, Badin football team up for city pride in cleanup effort