Flooding in Niger kills 45, displaces more than 226,000

He said additional efforts will be made to protect other threatened areas.

With climate change, "we are never safe from floods,” the prime minister warned.

An emergency appeal had been launched for populations in flood-prone areas to abandon their homes.

Since Monday, rains and flooding have affected at least 25,800 homes, according to the Council of Ministers. In addition, 64 classrooms and 24 mosques have collapsed and hundreds of granaries are damaged, the government said.

Niger suffers flooding annually, forcing many families to take refuge in schools and makeshift shelters.

In 2019, at least 57 people were killed and more than 132,500 were displaced by the rains, according to the government.