Flyers clinch top seed in East with 4-1 win over Lightning

Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots. Tampa Bay was coming off a 3-2 win over Boston on Wednesday, and also had a 3-2 shootout win over Washington.

Hedman, a Norris Trophy finalist this year, went down as he spun around to skate backward at the Tampa Bay blue line with Pitlick driving up the right wing. Hedman then got up slowly and broke his stick while heading down the tunnel to the locker room.

Tampa Bay will enter the first round of the playoffs as the East’s second seed, and is already without captain Steven Stamkos, who has been out since sustaining a lower body injury before the start of training camp last month.

The Lightning will face the winner of the best-of-five preliminary round series between eighth-seeded Toronto and ninth-seeded Columbus, which will be determined in Game 5 on Sunday. The Lightning were swept by the Blue Jackets in a first-round meeting last year, and after Tampa Bay won the Presidents’ Trophy. The Lighting and Maple Leafs have never met in the playoffs.

Aube-Kubel, who has seven goals in 45 career NHL games, enjoyed his first career NHL two-goal outing by staking the Flyers to a 2-0 lead by scoring less than seven minutes apart in the first period.

A Lightning turnover in their own zone led to Aube-Kubel standing in front and deflecting in Shayne Gostisbehere’s shot from inside the blue line 7:40 in.

His second goal came on a 2-on-1 break during which he converted Sean Couturier’s pass from the right wing.

Farabee then sealed the victory by one-timing in Gostisbehere’s pass into the right circle to put the Flyers ahead 3-1 with 5:38 left in the second period, and 10 minutes after Johnson scored a power-play goal.

Gostisbehere had a two-point outing in making his playoff debut after sitting out the first two games

NOTES: Flyers RW Jakub Voracek did not play for an undisclosed reason. He had an assist in two games. ... Lightning made one rosrter change from Game 2, with D Zach Bogosian returning to the lineup and D Jan Rutta scratched. ... Vasilevskiy appeared in his 36th career playoff game, tying Ben Bishop for the most in team history. Bishop started all 36 appearances, while Vasilevskiy ranks third with 31 starts, two behind Nikolai Khabibulin.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Face Montreal in first round of playoffs.

Lightning: Face Columbus or Toronto in first round of playoffs next week.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save on Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, bottom, and center Tyler Johnson (9) work for the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) and defenseman Philippe Myers (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) celebrates his goal alongside teammates Travis Konecny (11), Kevin Hayes (13) Travis Sanheim (6) and Philippe Myers (5) during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Cole Burston Credit: Cole Burston