Former 49ers quarterback John Brodie, an NFL MVP and a prolific passer, dies at 90

“The 49ers family is saddened to learn of the passing of one of the franchise’s all-time great players, John Brodie,” 49ers co-chairman Dr. John York said. “As a kid, my 49ers fandom began by watching John play quarterback on television. He displayed an incredible commitment toward his teammates and his support of the organization never wavered after his playing days.

"John became a dear friend of mine, and he will always be remembered as an important part of 49ers history. We express our deepest condolences to his wife, Sue, and the entire Brodie family.”

Brodie played for the 49ers from 1957-73 after breaking every major passing record at Stanford. He was also a standout golfer and later played on what is now the PGA Tour Champions and won the 1991 Security Pacific Senior Classic.

Brodie was also a broadcaster, serving as a football and golf analyst for NBC. He called the Super Bowl in January 1979.

Brodie's 17 seasons are still a 49ers franchise record, and his 31,548 yards passing rank second to Joe Montana on San Francisco's career passing list. When Brodie retired after the 1973 season, he trailed only Johnny Unitas and Fran Tarkenton on the NFL's career yards passing list.

His 214 touchdown passes are third behind Montana and Steve Young in team history.

"He was a great guy, a super competitor, I don't care what it was: football, cards, golf," said Jerry Mertens, a cornerback for the 49ers from 1958-65. "He was a great player, and he enjoyed all the things that were competitive.

"The guy just did it all, and he was a great leader, there's no question about that."

Brodie won the NFL MVP award in 1970, when he passed for 2,941 yards and 24 touchdowns with only 10 interceptions. He led the 49ers to the NFC championship game in 1970 and 1971. That was as close as he would get to the Super Bowl.

When Brodie left football, the 49ers retired his jersey No. 12, making him the fourth San Francisco player to be so honored.

Brodie led the NFL in yards passing three times and TD passes twice, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 1970 and second-team in 1965.

A 6-foot-1, 200-pounder during his playing days, Brodie was born in San Francisco on Aug. 14, 1935, but went to Oakland Tech High School. He was a unanimous All-American at Stanford in 1956, and won the Coffman Award as the MVP in the East-West Game.

In college, he earned three varsity letters in football under coach Chuck Taylor, and two varsity letters in golf. The 49ers picked him in the first round of the 1957 draft.

Brodie had his best year statistically in 1965, when he had career bests of 242 completions, 3,112 yards passing, 30 touchdown passes and won the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

He surpassed the 30,000-yard milestone in the fourth game of the 1972 season.

After football, Brodie remained a top golfer. At 56 and playing in the 1991 Security Pacific Senior Classic at Rancho Park in Los Angeles, he beat Chi Chi Rodriguez and George Archer with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

