Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, 'Big Jim,' dies at 84

“As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, ‘Big Jim’ was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency,” Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "Jim dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud. He will be remembered and revered as one of the titans in the history of state government.”

“He was a great guy, no question about that,” said Republican former Gov. George Ryan. “He did a lot of good things for Illinois.”

Before becoming governor, Thompson was an assistant attorney general and a U.S. attorney, making a name for himself with anti-corruption cases that included prosecuting former Gov. Otto Kerner Jr.

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2004 file photo, attorney and former Gov. James Thompson is surrounded by reporters at the Illinois Supreme Court in Springfield, Ill. Thompson, known as "Big Jim" during a long career that eventually made him the state's longest-serving chief executive, has died. He was 84. Thompson died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, his wife, Jayne, told the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)