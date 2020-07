Former president who brought direct elections to Taiwan dies

At times gruff, at times personable, he left little doubt he was the man in charge in almost any setting.

“A leader must be tough and strong enough so he can put an end to disputes and chaotic situations,” he wrote in his autobiography.

He was born in a farming community near Taipei on Jan 15, 1923, near the midpoint of Japan’s half-century colonial rule. The son of a Japanese police aide, he volunteered in the Imperial Japanese Army and returned to Taiwan as a newly commissioned second lieutenant to help man an anti-aircraft battery.

He earned degrees in Japan and Taiwan, as well as at Iowa State University and Cornell University in New York. He worked for the U.S.-sponsored Joint Commission on Rural Reconstruction, which sought to encourage land reform and modernize Taiwanese agriculture.

In 1971, Lee joined the governing Nationalist Party. As a descendant of the people who migrated to the island from China in the 17th and 18th centuries, he was part of the party’s effort to broaden its base beyond the 1949 arrivals from the mainland. He was Taipei mayor, Taiwan province governor and vice president before succeeding to the presidency in 1988.

In his early years as president, Lee met significant resistance from Nationalist hard-liners who favored the party’s tradition of mainlander domination and resented Lee’s native status. He beat back the resistance, largely by giving his detractors important political positions.

In 1990, Lee signaled his support for student demands for direct elections of Taiwan’s president and vice president and the end of reserving legislative seats to represent districts on the Chinese mainland. The following year he oversaw the dismantling of emergency laws put into effect by Chiang Kai-shek’s government, effectively reversing the Nationalists’ long-standing goal of returning to the mainland and removing the Communists from power.

Communist China saw the democratic steps as a direct threat to its claim to Taiwan, and its anger was exacerbated when Lee visited the United States in 1995. To Beijing, Lee’s visit to Cornell signaled the United States was willing to accord special recognition to the ruler of a “renegade” Chinese province.

The U.S. made sure Lee did not meet with high-ranking American officials, including then-President Bill Clinton, but its attempts to dampen Chinese anger were unsuccessful.

China soon began a series of threatening military maneuvers off the coast of mainland Fujian province that included the firing of missiles just off Taiwan’s coast. More missiles were fired immediately before the March 1996 presidential elections, and the U.S. response was to send aircraft carrier battle groups to Taiwan’s east coast in a show of support. Taiwanese were uncowed and the elections went ahead, with Lee victorious.

In a celebrated interview in late 1996, Lee declared that relations between Taiwan and China had the character of relations between two separate states. This was heresy, not only in the eyes of Beijing, but also for many Nationalists, who continued to see Taiwan as part of China, and looked forward to eventual union between the sides, though not necessarily under Communist control.

In 2000, Taiwan elected Chen Shui-bian of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party as president, ending a half-century of Nationalist monopoly. His election was virtually guaranteed by a split in the Nationalist Party, which had two representatives in the race. The retiring Lee had supported one of them but was still blamed for the split, and the party moved to expel him.

In 2001, supporters of Lee formed a new pro-independence party. The Taiwan Solidarity Union also wanted to break the cultural and political connection between the island and the mainland.

Lee himself backed away from wanting a formal declaration of independence for Taiwan, insisting it already was, given the island was not Chinese Communist-controlled.

In 2012, he backed independence-minded candidate Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP, who lost to the Nationalists’ Ma Ying-jeou, an avatar of closer ties between China and Taiwan.

Tsai ran again and was elected in 2016, upping tensions again with China. Lee was ailing by that time and played little role in the election. Tsai won re-election this year by a healthy margin over her Nationalist challenger.

FILE _ In this March 6, 2005, file photo, former Taiwan's President Lee Teng-hui gives a symbolic "push away" to Beijing's plan to pass the anti-secession legislation during a large rally of pro-Taiwan supporters in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Local media are reporting that ex-Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, who oversaw the island’s transition to full democracy, has died. Lee was 97 and had largely dropped out of public life in his later years. (AP Photo/Wally Santana, File) Credit: Wally Santana Credit: Wally Santana

FILE - In this April 22, 2001, file photo, former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui waves to well-wishers upon his arrival at Kansai International Airport in western Japan. Local media are reporting that ex-Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, who oversaw the island’s transition to full democracy, has died. Lee was 97 and had largely dropped out of public life in his later years (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara) Credit: Katsumi Kasahara Credit: Katsumi Kasahara

FILE - In this May 31, 2007, file photo, former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui smiles as he holds his own Haiku poem in front of a statue of Basho Matsuo, popular Haiku poet at Basho Museum in Tokyo. Local media are reporting that ex-Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, who oversaw the island’s transition to full democracy, has died. Lee was 97 and had largely dropped out of public life in his later years. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

FILE - In this March 27, 1997, file photo, Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, left, holding hands with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, points to a source of interest at their first-ever meeting at a government guest house in Taipei. Local media are reporting that ex-Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, who oversaw the island’s transition to full democracy, has died. Lee was 97 and had largely dropped out of public life in his later years. (AP Photo/Yeh Tao-chuan, Pool) Credit: Sam Yeh Credit: Sam Yeh