Former Prince Andrew can't escape Epstein's shadow as new documents reveal details about friendship

The revelations come three months after King Charles III stripped Andrew of his royal titles, including the right to be called a prince, as he tried to insulate the monarchy from a steady stream of stories about his younger brother’s relationship with Epstein that has tarnished the royal family for more than a decade. The former prince is now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

A tarnished figure

As a result of that move, the damage from the latest emails is likely to be limited to Mountbatten-Windsor, said Craig Prescott, an expert on constitutional law and the monarchy at Royal Holloway, University of London.

The documents show that “they had to do something to separate Andrew from the rest of the family, and the nuclear option was the clearest way of doing it,” Prescott said. “And as more comes out, then you do feel that they have been justified.”

The documents raise serious questions about Andrew’s judgment, while offering a rare look at how some of the world’s super elite behave behind closed doors, Prescott said.

“It’s sort of the things they do behind some of the most gilded doors in New York or London or wherever,” he said. “It’s the sort of things that on some occasions seem to be going on. And I think most people just think, wow, that’s all very extraordinary.’’

A relationship under fire

Mountbatten-Windsor has been dogged by his relationship with Epstein ever since 2008, when the wealthy financier pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. In 2011, the late Virginia Giuffre alleged that she had been trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17.

He tried to stifle the controversy in a 2019 interview with the BBC, but the appearance only fueled the scandal when he was criticized for offering unbelievable explanations of his behavior and failing to show empathy for Epstein’s victims.

The former prince has repeatedly denied committing any crimes and has rejected Giuffre’s allegations. An email seeking comment on the latest document release was not answered. The presence of anyone’s name or images in the investigative files isn’t proof of wrongdoing.

The emails released on Friday include an August 2010 exchange between Epstein and an account labeled “The Duke” that occurred soon after the financier was released from home detention following his earlier conviction. Before he was barred from using the title, Mountbatten-Windsor was the Duke of York.

“I have a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with,” Epstein writes.

“The Duke” replies: “Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch.”

The email is signed “A.”

In response to a redacted email, “The Duke” then writes, “Great. Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?”

Epstein, whose emails often contain typographical errors, responds: “She 26, russian, clevere beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email.”

“That was quick!” The Duke replies. “How are you? Good to be free?”

“Great to be free of many things,” Epstein says.

The exchange elicited shock from former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, who pointed out that it would be highly unusual for a royal to meet with someone they knew so little about.

“I mean, what was he thinking?” Bond told the BBC. “What was he thinking when Epstein offered him a 26-year-old Russian very beautiful lady to have dinner with? I mean, was there no red light saying, ’Oh my goodness, you know, is this a security risk? Could she be a spy? Should I do this?’ Nah. He says, 'That would be absolutely lovely.’’’

Damaging emails

In another exchange in September 2010, Epstein said he was in London.

“I am just departing Scotland should be down by 1800,” “The Duke” replied in an email signed with the initial A. “I’ll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring.

“Alternatively we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”

“bp please,” Epstein responds.

Also included in the release are three photographs that show someone who looks like Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over a woman whose face is redacted.

In one photo the man, wearing blue jeans and a polo shirt, looks into the camera. In the others he appears to be talking to the woman with his hand on her abdomen. There is no caption and no indication of when or where the photos were taken.

As unseemly as the revelations are, there isn’t much else the palace can do to sanction him, Prescott said.

“In terms of Andrew’s reputation, that has totally gone,” he said.