Former Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe arrested on allegations of misusing state funds

Wickremesinghe was later produced before a Magistrate court in the capital Colombo and after a lengthy hearing was ordered to be kept in remand until Aug. 26. He didn't comment during the hearing and there was no immediate statement from his office.

A large crowd of supporters of Wickremesinghe gathered outside the court protested his arrest.

Wickremesinghe is the first Sri Lankan former head of state to be arrested and is the most high profile leader who is under investigation for corruption under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake 's government, which came to power last year promising to punish those accused of corruption under previous governments.

Dissanayake won the presidential election in September in an election that saw voters reject an old guard accused of leading the country into an economic crisis. Two months later, his party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary election that enabled him to form a strong government.

Already, more than a dozen political leaders of the previous government and ex-high government officials have been arrested and are under investigation for alleged corruption and malpractice.

Wickremesinghe became president after Sri Lanka’s economic upheaval led to a political crisis that forced then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign in 2022.

Wickremesinghe is credited with stabilizing the crumbling economy with inflation falling, the local currency strengthened and foreign reserves increased under his leadership. But he was severely criticized for implementing stringent austerity measures including raising taxes and utility bills that came as a part of a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund entered into by his government.