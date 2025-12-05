France intercepts illegal drone overflight at nuclear submarine base

Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin confirmed that troops at the base intercepted an overflight, without detailing whether they fired shots, used electronic jamming or other means against the aerial intruders. It wasn't clear who was responsible.

“Any overflight of a military site is prohibited in our country," Vautrin said. “I want to commend the interception carried out by our military personnel at the Île Longue base.”

A number of European Union member countries have reported mysterious drone flights in their airspace in recent months. Some led to airport shutdowns, disrupting commercial flights. Others have been detected near or over military facilities.

Russia has been blamed for a number of airspace violations, notably in Estonia and Poland.