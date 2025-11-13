France qualifies for 2026 World Cup; Ronaldo sent off as Portugal loses to Ireland

Mbappé coolly sent the penalty straight down the middle of the net to break the deadlock in the 55th minute before Olise turned around in the box to net the second at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappé added his second from close range before Ekitiké netted.

Ronaldo red card, Portugal not there yet

Portugal will host Armenia in the final qualifying game on Sunday, when Hungary hosts Ireland at the same time.

Portugal tops Group F with 10 points, two ahead of Hungary. Ireland is third with seven points.

Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O’Shea on the hour to damage the Portuguese effort to come back into the game. The referee issued a yellow card but minutes later upgraded it to red after a video review.

Ronaldo risks a two-game ban which would see him missing the first match of the World Cup tournament, if Portugal qualifies.

Troy Parrott put the hosts ahead with a close range header following a corner kick in the 17th minute against the run of play with Portugal dominant.

In another chance for Ireland, Chiedozie Ogbene hit the post on a counter amid Portuguese pressure before Parrott added his second in the final minute before the break, beating Diogo Costa with a low shot from inside the area at Aviva Stadium.

Haaland’s double

Earlier, Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway moved even closer to qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1998 by beating Estonia 4-1 in Oslo.

The win virtually secures a spot for the high-scoring Norwegians in next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

