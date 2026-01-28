France rugby player Uini Atonio's career over after being hospitalized with serious heart issue

“His condition is stable today and he remains under close monitoring in intensive care,” the club said, adding that Atonio won't be able to resume his professional career.

“At the end of his hospitalization, Uini will need to undergo a long period of convalescence. It has now been established that he will not be able to continue his playing career.”

A fans' favorite instantly recognizable for his massive beard, Atonio had rare physical qualities and played 68 matches for France.

He had been selected among the players to prepare for the opening match of the Six Nations against Ireland on Feb. 5 before being pulled out because of injury.

Born in New Zealand to Samoan parents, Atonio spent most of his career at La Rochelle, joining the team in 2011 after then-coach Patrice Collazo spotted him at a tournament in Hong Kong.

After qualifying for France on residency grounds, he earned his first cap with the national team in 2014, going on as a substitute during a 40-15 win against Fiji.

Atonio started all five matches in the 2022 Six Nations Championship and won the Grand Slam with France. In 2025, he won another Six Nations title after victory against Scotland. He has played more than 300 matches with La Rochelle.

Tributes poured in after the announcement of his retirement. The French rugby league said in a statement that Atonio was “a truly unique player, as feared on the field as he was unifying off it.”

“In the French jersey, as well as in the colours of Stade Rochelais, Uini Atonio was — and remains — a pillar in the broadest sense of the word. Through his stature, humility and influence, there is no doubt that he will continue to be an essential figure in our rugby.”

Irish Rugby also sent its best wishes to Atonio.

“A great competitor who always had a handshake and a smile after the game,” the federation said.

