France weighs mask mandate at work as virus reawakens

But some workers are reluctant to wear a mask all day, particularly in professions that require heavy physical activity or phone discussions where masks can make it complicated to communicate. And employers worry about how to enforce eventual mask requirements and provide enough masks.

At least a quarter of the 1,013 virus clusters that have emerged since France ended its strict virus lockdown in May were traced to workplaces, according to the national health agency. Family vacation gatherings, dance parties and other summer events have also led to outbreaks.

While France's virus infection rate is now among the highest in Europe, the government is determined not to return to a full lockdown that would further hobble one of the world's biggest economies.

FILE - In this May 11, 2020 file photo, People wear a protective masks as they ride an escalator into a subway station at La Defense business district outside Paris. France's government is conferring with unions Tuesday about requiring masks in workplaces to contain growing virus infections. France's High Council for Public Health recommended obligatory masks in all workplaces this weekend as the country's daily infection count jumped past 3,000 for the first time since May. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler