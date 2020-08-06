France's Macron announces aid conference for Lebanon

He promised a “clear and transparent governance” so that the aid goes directly to the population and aid groups.

In startling scenes, Macron — whose country once was Lebanon’s colonial ruler — presented himself as a champion for the Lebanese to push change on their leadership.

After visiting the devastated port, Macron walked through one of the worst-hit neighborhoods, Gemmayzeh, down a street lined with wrecked buildings. Notably, none of Lebanon’s top politicians have toured residential areas damaged by the blast, though President Michel Aoun and others did visit the port.

On the narrow street, a crowd gathered around Macron and shouted their anger, chanting, “Revolution!” and “The people want to bring down the regime!” — slogans used at mass protests last year.

Macron told them he would speak to Lebanon’s political leaders.

“I will propose to them a new political pact this afternoon,” he said. “I will be back on the first of September and if they can’t do it, I will keep my responsibility toward you.” He also promised that French aid would be given out with transparency and “will not go into the hands of corruption.”

One woman shouted at Macron, “You are sitting with warlords. They have been manipulating us for the past year.” He replied, “I’m not here to help them. I’m here to help you.” They then hugged.

Hours after Macron left Gemmayzeh, Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm tried to become the first Lebanese government official to visit the area, only to be driven out by protesters.

“Resign, you criminal! Would you accept anything less if your sister were among those killed?” one protester shouted at her. As she was about to respond, another sprayed her with a water hose. She left as protesters chanted, “Revolution!” and “Resign.”

Later, Macron met with Aoun and the prime minister and held a gathering with the head of the main parliament blocs.

There have been widespread pledges of international aid to Lebanon, which was already mired in a severe economic crisis that has crippled its ability to rebuild from the blast. However, the international community has been reluctant to offer support to the notoriously corrupt and dysfunctional government.

Lebanon’s various factions, including the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, have ruled the country since the 1975-1990 civil war. Almost all the country’s public institutions are divided up among the factions, which use them as patronage generators for themselves and their supporters. Little actual development is put into the institutions and anything that requires joint action often becomes mired in bickering. As a result, even basic services like electricity and trash collection are a shambles.

Losses from the blast were estimated by Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud to be between $10 billion to $15 billion. He also said nearly 300,000 people are homeless.

The disaster may also have accelerated the country’s coronavirus outbreak, as thousands flooded into hospitals. Tens of thousands have had to move in with relatives and friends after their homes were damaged, further raising the risks of exposure.

The head of Lebanon’s customs department, Badri Daher, told the AP that State Security, one of Lebanon’s main security agencies, had been conducting an investigation the past year into the stockpile of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port since it was confiscated from an impounded ship in 2013.

During the investigation, the agency sent reports to the Cabinet, state prosecutor and other state institutions about the danger of the material.

Security officials were not immediately available for comment. But if correct, it would be the first evidence that top level officials were notified of the presence of the large amount of ammonium nitrate — a component of fertilizers that is highly explosive — kept so close to residential areas.

Daher confirmed that he had sent a letter in 2017 to a judge warning of the danger and asking for guidance on what to do with the material. He said he and his predecessor sent six letters but never got a response.

