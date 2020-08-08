France's Saint-Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors

Posters warning that masks were mandatory were displayed across the town center on Saturday, including its picturesque port, the open-air farmers market and the narrow streets of the old town lined with chic shops and art galleries.

Georges Giraud, deputy mayor of Saint Tropez, stressed that the order issued by the Var Prefecture will "make it easier because everybody is supposed to wear a mask.”

Police were giving masks free to visitors who didn't have one but starting on Monday, those without one risk a fine of 135 euros ($159). The measure does not apply to children under 11.

Marc Rickebuche, a tourist from the northern French city of Lille, said “I think it a good decision to protect yourself and to protect the others to avoid having again a new lockdown at the end of the summer.”

Health authorities on Friday reported 9,330 new infections this week and said the virus is increasingly spreading ‘’especially among young adults.’’

France, which was under a strict two-month lockdown during spring, has reported more than 30,300 deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes. Experts say all reported figures in all countries undercount the true toll of the pandemic due to limited testing, missed mild cases and other factors.

Municipal police give facemasks to pedestrians in Saint-Tropez, southern France, Saturday Aug 8, 2020. The glamorous French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez is requiring face masks outdoors starting Saturday, threatening to sober the mood in a place renowned for high-end, free-wheeling summer beach parties. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

