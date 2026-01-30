Freezing reptile dubbed 'Lizard in a blizzard' is rescued after being buried in Rhode Island snow

ET Reptiles, a reptile store based in Rhode Island, agreed to pick up the tegu and take it to an animal hospital. There, veterinarians found the tegu to be “extremely weak, underweight, and not moving well." The tegu's tongue had also suffered frostbite and muscle weakness due to prolonged exposure to the cold — a circumstance that leads to cell failure in cold-blooded animals in low temperatures.

A small portion of the tegu's tongue was amputated to help with its recovery.

“He is now resting comfortably and finally warm, which makes all the difference!” the wildlife center said in a social media post. "We will be rooting for a good outcome and will share updates as we have them.”

The center says it's unknown if the lizard escaped on its own from wherever it was being kept or was abandoned.

The black and white lizards are native to South America and have become popular in the pet trade. They have become known as an invasive species in certain states, like Florida, as more owners who had intended to keep them as pets abandon them into the wild. They can grow to 4 feet (122 centimeters) long.