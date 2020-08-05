French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

Macron’s office told The Associated Press that the French leader will meet with Lebanese political leaders but provided no further details. Lebanon is a former French protectorate and the countries retain close political and economic ties.

Several other countries across the Middle East and Europe are sending aid. The European Union is activating its civil protection system to round up emergency workers and equipment from across the 27-nation bloc.

The EU commission said the plan is to urgently dispatch over 100 firefighters with vehicles, sniffer dogs and equipment designed to find people trapped in urban areas.

The Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Poland and the Netherlands are taking part in the effort and other countries are expected to join.

The EU’s satellite mapping system will be used to help Lebanese authorities to establish the extent of the damage.

The French emergency workers traveling to Lebanon include members of a special unit with chemical and other technological expertise trained to intervene in damaged industrial sites. Among their tasks will be to identify specific risks for products stored in the area and other risks resulting from the explosion, said national civil security spokesman Michael Bernier.

Others have experience in dealing with the aftermath of earthquakes, forest fires and other international disasters.

In Paris, a special vigil will be held Wednesday for blast victims in the Notre Dame Maronite Church, and the Eiffel Tower will go dark at midnight to mourn them.

Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.

Members of the Securite Civile rescue organisation arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Wednesday, Aug.5, 2020. France is sending two planes to Lebanon on Wednesday with dozens of emergency workers, a mobile medical unit and 15 tons of aid. The aid is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and should allow for the treatment of some 500 blast victims, according to French President Emmanuel Macron's office. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

FILE - In this July 15, 2020 file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron waits for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion that has drawn global pledges of medical and humanitarian aid. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena