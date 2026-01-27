Frost quakes cause loud booms, light shaking when bitterly cold temperatures persist

Evan Webb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky, said the office has received reports of “loud booms” that are associated with cryoseisms during bitter cold weather.

“I think some people initially wonder if it’s an exploding tree or something,” he said.

Webb said frost quakes are “relatively rare, especially in Kentucky … we don’t get quite cold enough very often to have saturated soil in the winter time to be able to freeze that quickly.”

Webb said frost quakes are “mostly harmless” and single-digit temperatures with a wind chill are a bigger concern.

The weather service office notes in a social media post that the noises can be startling, especially when they happen at night, but they're generally not a cause for concern.

“Those loud booms aren’t paranormal—they’re cryoseisms (Frost Quakes)!” the post reads.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.