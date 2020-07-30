Full appeals court to review dismissal of Michael Flynn case

The panel ordered Sullivan to grant the department's motion and to dismiss the case, but Sullivan asked for the dispute to be reviewed by the full court instead of just three judges.

The unusual dismissal motion by the Justice Department, in one of the signature prosecutions of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, followed a review by a U.S. attorney who was assigned by Attorney General William Barr to scrutinize the Flynn case. That prosecutor, Jeff Jensen of Missouri, recommended that the department dismiss the case.

In its motion, the department said it had determined that the FBI had insufficient grounds to question Flynn about his contacts with the diplomat, Sergey Kislyak, and that any statements Flynn made during the interview were not material to the broader counterintelligence investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The FBI was alarmed by the December 2016 conversations because, on the calls, Flynn had encouraged Kislyak to refrain from escalating tensions over sanctions imposed by the Obama administration for Moscow's interference in the election that Trump had just won against Democrat Hillary Clinton. White House officials, meanwhile, had adamantly denied that Flynn and Kislyak had discussed sanctions.

Sullivan was prepared to sentence Flynn in December 2018, but after upbraiding him at the sentencing hearing, he agreed to postpone the proceedings so that Flynn could continue cooperating in hopes of receiving a more lenient punishment. Flynn subsequently replaced his lawyers with a new trial team that has taken a far more adversarial approach toward the case, and he moved earlier this year to withdraw the guilty plea.

He was still awaiting sentencing at the time the department sought to dismiss the case.

Rather than immediately dismiss the case, Sullivan appointed a retired federal judge to argue against the Justice Department’s position and to consider whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury because he had previously pleaded guilty.

Flynn’s lawyers asked the appeals court to step in and order Sullivan to grant the department’s request.

