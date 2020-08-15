Garcia doubles in 10th, Brewers hand Cubs 1st 2-game skid

Urías had three hits and Ryan Braun and Garcia added two hits apiece for the Brewers, who beat Chicago 4-3 on Friday night.

Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits and Happ added two doubles for Chicago.

Steven Souza Jr. hit his first homer since Sept. 30, 2018, to make it 4-all in the eighth for the Cubs. He sent Corey Knebel’s two-out first pitch to the left-field corner basket.

Braun doubled, advanced on Casey Sadler’s wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on second baseman Jason Kipnis’ fielding error in the sixth. Braun doubled twice after he was 0 for 8 entering the game since he returned from the IL on Tuesday from an infected right index finger.

Right-hander Adrian Houser retired his final eight batters after allowing three runs in the first two innings. He struck out five and gave up five hits.

Rizzo hit a first-pitch solo shot to the left-field basket off Houser in the first. After back-to-back walks, Happ doubled to extend the Cubs' lead to 2-0.

Rizzo doubled to center for a 3-0 Cubs lead in the second.

Right-hander Colin Rea allowed three runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings in his first start for the Cubs since 2016. He filled in for Alec Mills, who started Friday in place of Tyler Chatwood (mid-back tightness).

Justin Smoak hit a two-run double to chase Rea in the fourth. Braun drew a walk off Ryan Tepera before Urías singled to make it 3-all.

A TWEAK

Saturday’s start was shifted to 2:20 p.m. from 7:15 p.m. because of forecasted inclement weather.

Cubs: Chatwood (mid-back tightness) will start during Monday’s doubleheader against St. Louis after missing his start Friday. … 3B Kris Bryant (sore left wrist and finger) returned to the lineup after missing two straight games. He batted leadoff and went 1 for 5. … LHP Brad Wieck (left knee soreness) has had a setback in his return from a hamstring injury, manager David Ross said. … RHP James Norwood (right shoulder) is progressing with his throwing program, Ross said.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Josh Lindblom (1-0, 5.68 ERA) starts Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs and LHP Jon Lester (2-0, 1.06 ERA). Lindblom earned his first victory as a Brewer and starter Aug. 6 against the Chicago White Sox. Lester allowed a run and three hits in six innings against Cleveland in his last start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich watches Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo's solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty