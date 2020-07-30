Garcia Rodriguez shoots course record 62 to lead Hero Open

Jimenez, 56, who made his first start at the 1983 Benson and Hedges Spanish Open and is playing his record 707th European Tour appearance, was greeted by applauding players when he reached the green on the 18th hole.

“It’s been a wonderful day,” said Jimenez, who matched Sam Torrance’s previous record of 706 in last week’s British Masters.

“Eight under par with a beautiful summer day and especially now on the 18th here with all my colleagues clapping for me, it’s emotional. I appreciate that very much. Some of them are new players, some I’ve known for many years. It was really nice, very emotive.

“I enjoy everything about my life here. This is a way of living; it’s not only about business, it’s a way of living and golf is my life. You never remember any dull moments.”

Oliver Farr of Wales was another shot back in fourth after finishing his first round with a 7-under 65 with England’s Ashley Chesters and Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard a stroke further back.

Scotland’s David Drysdale carded a one-over-par 73 on his 500th European Tour start.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

USA's Shiwan Kim, right, talks to his caddy during day one of the Hero Open golf tournament at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Birmingham, England, Thursday July 30, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard during day one of the Hero Open golf tournament at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Birmingham, England, Thursday July 30, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

Spain's Carlos Pigem celebrates making an Eagle on the 1st during day one of the Hero Open golf tournament at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Birmingham, England, Thursday July 30, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

Sweden's Niklas Lemke on the 1st during day one of the Hero Open golf tournament at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Birmingham, England, Thursday July 30, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

England's Jordan Matthew tees off the 2nd during day one of the Hero Open golf tournament at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Birmingham, England, Thursday July 30, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

Spain's Carlos Pigem tees off the 2nd during day one of the Hero Open golf tournament at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Birmingham, England, Thursday July 30, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

South Africa's Justin Harding lines up a putt on the 1st during day one of the Hero Open golf tournament at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Birmingham, England, Thursday July 30, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen during day one of the Hero Open golf tournament at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Birmingham, England, Thursday July 30, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton