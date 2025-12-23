Explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home traps people inside, authorities say

Bucks County emergency management officials reported that there were injuries, but had yet to say whether there were any fatalities.

County officials said they received the report of an explosion at approximately 2:17 p.m. and said a portion of the building was reported to have collapsed. Ruth Miller, a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson, said her agency had been informed that people were trapped inside.

“I saw smoke and I saw car after car after car was a fire truck or ambulance from all over the city, from all over,” said state Rep. Tina Davis, whose district includes the facility and approached the scene in her car.

The cause of the explosion was unclear.

Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, press secretary at the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, said investigators from the safety division were headed to the scene.

Hagen-Frederiksen said first responders and emergency management officials were describing it as a gas explosion, but that won’t be confirmed until his agency can examine the scene up close.

Davis said there was talk of using a nearby school as a temporary evacuation area. The nursing home is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Philadelphia.

Jim Morgan, president of the Bristol Township School Board, said district buses would take people from the nursing home to a reunification center at Truman High School. He said officials were working on setting up beds and providing water and other needs to residents. As of 4 p.m. no one had showed up at the school, Morgan said.

“It’s just so sad — it’s that hopeful time of year. This is just something that is sad for everybody and the families and the workers that are there. I hope there’s positive results from this. We don’t know at this point,” Davis said.

According to Medicare.gov, the 174-bed facility underwent a standard fire safety inspection in September 2024, during which no citations were issued. But Medicare’s overall rating of the facility is listed as “much below average,” with poor ratings for health inspections in particular.