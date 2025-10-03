Gaza crisis features in march remembering 1968 Mexican massacre

“We feel empathy not only for ours, for those our grandparents died for, but for all men and women around the world who are suffering what at one time we suffered,” said Edgar López, a 23-year-old economics student, who marched with a Palestinian flag on his back.

Protesters marched from the Tlatelolco plaza where in 1968 Mexican troops attacked students demanding an end to Mexico’s militarization and greater freedoms, leaving a never established death toll believed to be in the hundreds, to the capital’s central plaza.

While much of the march was peaceful some groups vandalized storefronts and threw objects, including Molotov cocktails, at the hundreds of police guarding the National Palace.

Mexico City officials estimated the march drew 10,000 people and authorities said there were about 350 who were masked and acting aggressively.

AP journalists saw at least three other journalists attacked by police and protesters, and a police officer cornered and attacked by protesters.

Local press reported at least six injured police, but authorities did not immediately confirm that number.

A smaller spontaneous protest had broken out in the capital the previous night after Israel detained members of a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid. Among those detained were six Mexicans.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier Thursday that her administration had demanded their immediate repatriation.