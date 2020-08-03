Genoa has new bridge 2 years after collapse that killed 43

The families of the dead agreed to meet with President Sergio Mattarella privately but announced they were skipping the actual ceremony. They’re upset that the company which maintained Morandi Bridge will still run the new structure for a while more — even though poor maintenance is being investigated as a possible cause of the collapse.

“No one can give us back our dead,'' Egle Possetti, who leads an association of the bridge victims' families, told Sky TG24.

Possetti, who lost a sister and other family members in the collapse, said she hoped attention would stay focused on the ongoing criminal investigation into the collapse.

During the ceremony, Mayor Marco Bucci had words for those who lost loved ones in the collapse. "Our message to them is very simple. This must never happen again,'' the mayor said.

Nine Italian air force jets flew in formation over the bridge, trailing smoke in the red, white and green colors of the country's flag.

Firefighters who battled to extract survivors and bodies from tons of twisted metal also decided to boycott the ceremony in solidarity with the families, Sky TG24 said.

Prosecutors are probing what caused Morandi Bridge to collapse on Aug. 14, 2018, on the eve of Italy's biggest summer holiday.

Riccardo Morandi, the engineer who designed the bridge built in the 1960s, had recommended continual maintenance to remove rust, especially from the corrosive effect of sea air in the Mediterranean port city, and pollution's toll on concrete. Prosecutors have said they are investigating to see whether proper maintenance was consistently carried out over the years on the heavily used span.

Earlier this summer, the Italian government forged a deal in which the Benetton fashion family agreed to exit Autostrade per l'Italia, the company that manages and maintains many of Italy's highways and bridges. Its highway concession had included Morandi Bridge. But that exit will take some time, as Autostrade becomes a public company under the deal and pays 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) in compensation.

Piano designed the bridge to evoke a ship’s bows, to honor the city's proud maritime history. The span has 43 lamps in memory of the dead.

Traffic will start crossing San Giorgio Bridge, named after St. George, a saint popular in Genoa, on Wednesday.

D'Emilio reported from Rome.

A view of the new San Giorgi Bridge being inaugurated in Genoa, Italy, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. A large section of the old Morandi bridge collapsed on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and forcing the evacuation of nearby residents from the densely built-up area. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto

Renzo Piano, center, walks along the new San Giorgio Bridge in Genoa, Italy, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Two years ago this month, a stretch of roadbed collapsed on Genoa's Morandi Bridge, sending cars and trucks plunging to dry riverbed below and ending 43 lives. On Monday, Italy's president journeys to Genoa for a ceremony to inaugurate a replacement bridge. Designing the new span was Genoa native, Renzo Piano, a renowned architect. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto

