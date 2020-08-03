Genoa has new bridge 2 years after span's deadly collapse

Possetti, who lost a sister and other family members in the collapse, said she hoped attention would stay focused on the ongoing criminal investigation into the collapse.

Firefighters who battled clouds of debris dust to extract survivors and bodies from tons of twisted metal also decided to boycott the ceremony in solidarity with the families, Sky said.

Prosecutors are probing what caused Morandi Bridge to collapse on Aug. 14, 2018, on the eve of Italy's biggest summer holiday.

Riccardo Morandi, the engineer who designed the bridge that was built in the 1960s, had recommended continual maintenance to remove rust, especially from the corrosive effect of sea air in the Mediterranean port city, and from pollution's toll on concrete. Prosecutors have said they are investigating to see if proper maintenance was consistently carried out over the years on the heavily used span.

Earlier this summer, the Italian government forged a deal in which the Benetton fashion family agreed to exit Autostrade per l'Italia, the company that manages and maintains many of Italy's highways and bridges. Its highway concession had included Morandi Bridge. But that exit will take some time, as Autostrade becomes a public company under the deal and pays 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) in compensation.

Designing the new span was Genoa native, Renzo Piano, a renowned architect. The design aims to evoke a ship’s bow to honor the city's proud sea-faring history and has 43 lamps in memory of the dead.

Traffic will start crossing the new San Giorgio Bridge, named after St. George, on Wednesday.

D'Emilio reported from Rome.

A view of the new San Giorgi Bridge being inaugurated in Genoa, Italy, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. A large section of the old Morandi bridge collapsed on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and forcing the evacuation of nearby residents from the densely built-up area. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto

A view of the new bridge being inaugurated in Genoa, Italy, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. A large section of the old Morandi bridge collapsed on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and forcing the evacuation of nearby residents from the densely built-up area. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Renzo Piano, center, walks along the new San Giorgio Bridge in Genoa, Italy, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Two years ago this month, a stretch of roadbed collapsed on Genoa's Morandi Bridge, sending cars and trucks plunging to dry riverbed below and ending 43 lives. On Monday, Italy's president journeys to Genoa for a ceremony to inaugurate a replacement bridge. Designing the new span was Genoa native, Renzo Piano, a renowned architect. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto

