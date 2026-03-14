George Russell of Mercedes wins Chinese GP sprint to continue his early-season dominance

George Russell of Mercedes won the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, continuing his early dominance in a new and different season of Formula 1
Mercedes driver George Russell, left, of Britain leads the pack during the Sprint Race of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell, left, of Britain leads the pack during the Sprint Race of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Sports
11 minutes ago
X

SHANGHAI (AP) — George Russell of Mercedes won Saturday's sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, continuing his early dominance in a new and different season of Formula 1.

Charles Leclerc was second with his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton taking third.

Russell won the first race of the season in Australia last weekend, and he followed up taking the 19-lap sprint in China. The full Formula 1 race is Sunday, where Mercedes is also the favorite.

Russell and Hamilton swapped the lead several times on the first few laps, the two taking turns like a yo-yo leading the early race. But Russell began to pull away after the early laps with Hamilton fading.

The race was run under the safety car for several laps in the middle of the race with the safety car pulling off for the last three laps.

Russell and Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli started from the pole in the sprint.

Lando Norris of McLaren started on the second row alongside Hamilton of Ferrari, who won this sprint race a year ago. It was Hamilton's only victory in any race since he joined Ferrari at the start of last season.

Formula 1 has made massive engine and chassis changes for this season — the most radical in a decade — that feature a 50-50 split between internal combustion and electric power.

Drivers have struggled to handle the cars when electric power kicks in and the need to trade off between using power and conserving it.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

In Other News
1
3 dead in fatal Clark County crash have been identified; lanes reopened
2
Champaign County Board of Elections deputy chair jailed on federal...
3
Springfield’s Cecil & Lime listed for sale, will be closing
4
Haiti TPS: Trump administration asks Supreme Court to let removal...
5
Gov. DeWine visits New Miami to promote Ohio vision program for...