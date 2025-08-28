Georgia stuns defending champion Spain 83-69 at EuroBasket

American-born guard Kamar Baldwin had 12 points for Georgia, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Juancho Hernangomez led Spain with 13 points in the Group C game at Spyros Kyprianou Arena.

“They deserved to win. They played way better. They played more physically than us,” Hernangomez said. “We played really, really bad ... so let’s get better for the next game.”

Israel beat Iceland 83-71 in Katowice, Poland, leading throughout following a 10-0 run in the first quarter. Roman Sorkin scored 31 points for Israel in the Group D opener.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports