German court convicts teen for supporting plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna

Judges found that the defendant, then aged 14, supported the ideology of the Islamic State group at the time and was in contact via social media with a young man in neighboring Austria who planned to attack a Swift concert in Vienna.

The court said they found that, among other things, the defendant sent his acquaintance a video with bomb-building instructions and organized contact with an IS member.

Three Swift concerts in Vienna were canceled on Aug. 7, 2024, when the plot was discovered. Austrian authorities made three arrests.

The defendant made a “comprehensive confession” at his trial, which was held behind closed doors because of his age, according to the court. The verdict can be appealed.