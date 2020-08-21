German doctors gain access in Siberia to dissident in coma

“It may pose a threat to his health,” Peskov said.

Leonid Volkov, a close associate of Navalny, said Friday that German doctors now have access to him after they were initially not allowed to see him.

Volkov said even though that was good news, Navalny’s family and allies still lacked any reliable “independent data” on his condition and were standing by their demand that he needs to be brought to Germany.

“We are still very far away from having this situation resolved,” he said at a news conference.

Navalny’s wife told reporters that hospital staff and men she suspected were law enforcement operatives didn’t let her speak to the German specialists, who she said were brought into the facility in secrecy, through a back door.

“I was forcibly kicked out in a rude manner,” Yulia Navalnaya said, her voice shaking. “This is an appalling situation. They are not letting us take Alexei. We believe that clearly something is being hidden from us.”

She submitted a written request for a transfer on Friday to Putin.

The most prominent member of Russia’s opposition, Navalny campaigned to challenge Putin in the 2018 presidential election but was barred from running. His Foundation for Fighting Corruption has been exposing graft among government officials, including some at the highest level. Last month, he had to shut the foundation after a financially devastating lawsuit from a businessman with close ties to the Kremlin.

Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Thursday and was taken to the hospital after the plane made an emergency landing. His team made arrangements to transfer him to Charité, a clinic in Berlin that has a history of treating famous foreign leaders and dissidents and insisted that the transfer is paramount to saving the politician’s life.

“The ban on transferring Navalny is needed to stall and wait until the poison in his body can no longer be traced. Yet every hour of stalling creates a threat to his life,” Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted.

German officials have been in contact with both Russians and a private group that sent a plane to pick Navalny up.

Dr. Yaroslav Ashikhmin, Navalny’s physician in Moscow, told The Associated Press on Friday that there are no conditions, with the exception of severe and multiple traumas, in which patients can not be transported these days.

Being on a plane with specialized equipment, including a ventilator and a machine that can do the work of the heart and lungs, “can be even safer than staying in a hospital in Omsk,” Ashikhmin said.

Yarmysh posted pictures of what she said was a bathroom inside the hospital that showed squalid conditions, including walls with paint peeling off, rusting pipes, and a dirty floor and walls.

While his supporters and family members continue to insist that Navalny was poisoned, Omsk hospital deputy chief doctor, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said that doctors didn’t find any trace of poison and don’t “believe the patient suffered from poisoning.”

Omsk news outlet NGS55 published a video statement of the hospital’s chief doctor, Alexander Murakhovsky, saying that a metabolic disorder was the most likely diagnosis and that a drop in blood sugar may have caused Navalny to lose consciousness.

Navalny will remain in Omsk until his condition stabilizes, Murakhovsky said on Friday evening after a meeting with German doctors.

Navalny’s supporters questioned the diagnosis.

“They’re not allowing the transport of Alexei because of a metabolic disorder and a plunge in blood sugar?!” Ivan Zhdanov, a close ally of Navalny, said in a tweet.

Another doctor with ties to Navalny, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva, who flew to Omsk with the politician’s wife on Thursday, said poisoning with a toxic substance could have caused a metabolic disorder.

Ashikhmin, who’s been Navalny’s doctor since 2013, said the politician has always been in good health, regularly went for medical checkups and didn’t have any underlying illnesses that could have triggered his condition.

European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said Friday the the 27-nation bloc expects “a swift, independent, transparent investigation” into what happened to Navalny. The EU and urged Russian authorities to “stand by their promises to allow Mr. Navalny to be safely and speedily transferred abroad in order to receive medical treatment in line with the wishes of his family,” she said.

Like many other opposition politicians in Russia, Navalny has been frequently detained by law enforcement and harassed by pro-Kremlin groups. In 2017, he was attacked by several men who threw antiseptic in his face, damaging an eye.

Last year, Navalny was rushed to a hospital from prison, where he was serving a sentence following an administrative arrest, with what his team said was suspected poisoning. Doctors said he had a severe allergic attack and discharged him back to prison the following day.

Navalny set up campaign offices across Russia and has been promoting opposition candidates in regional elections, challenging members of the ruling party, United Russia. One of his associates in Khabarovsk, a city in the country’s Far East that has been engulfed in mass protests against the arrest of the region’s governor, was detained last week after calling for a strike at a rally.

___

Associated Press writers Kirsten Grieshaber and David Rising in Berlin, and Daniel Kozin in Omsk, Russia, contributed.

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia answers to journalists' questions at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit, where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Family and allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who remains in a coma in a Siberian hospital, continue to fight for his transfer to a German clinic on Friday with local doctors who insist the politician is too unstable to be medevaced and refuse to give authorization for the transfer. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

German medics arrive at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny say they don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia, center, and Navalny's colleague Ivan Zhdanov, left, arrive to the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny say they don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

This image provided by Alexei Navalny's press team in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 shows the interior of the hospital in Omsk, Russia, where Alexei Navalny receives medial treatment. Navalny, a 44-year-old politician who is one of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in a coma at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday, following what his supporters are calling a suspected poisoning that they believe was engineered by the Kremlin. (Kira Yarmysh via AP) Credit: Kira Yarmysh Credit: Kira Yarmysh

This image provided by Alexei Navalny's press team in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 shows the interior of the hospital in Omsk, Russia, where Alexei Navalny receives medial treatment. Navalny, a 44-year-old politician who is one of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in a coma at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday, following what his supporters are calling a suspected poisoning that they believe was engineered by the Kremlin. (Kira Yarmysh via AP) Credit: Kira Yarmysh Credit: Kira Yarmysh

Alexei Navalny's brother Oleg Navalny, left, Navalny's colleague Ivan Zhdanov, center, and Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia speak to the media at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Alexander Murakhovsky, chief physician of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized speaks to the media in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny say they don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

A German special medical plane prepares to land at the airport of Omsk to pick up Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors refused to authorize opposition politician Alexei Navalny's transfer to a German hospital from the Siberian city of Omsk. Navalny remains in a coma in intensive care after a suspected poisoning his allies link to his political activity. (OmskSpottingClub via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief doctor of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized speaks to the media in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Kalinichenko, said that no traces of poison were found in Navalny's body. Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital on Friday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Alexei Navalny's brother Oleg Navalny speaks to the media at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny say they don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

The physician treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva, arrives at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Navalny was hospitalized, in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Navalny is in a coma in the hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva, left, physician treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and Navalny's brother Oleg Navalny, back to camera, greet each other at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief doctor of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, center, and Boris Teplykh, head of the department of anesthesiology and resuscitation of the Pirogov's medical center, center left, speak to the media at the intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital on Friday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Alexander Murakhovsky, the hospital's chief doctor, speaks to journalists at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit, where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Family and allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who remains in a coma in a Siberian hospital, continue to fight for his transfer to a German clinic on Friday with local doctors who insist the politician is too unstable to be medevaced and refuse to give authorization for the transfer. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

A man holds a poster reading "Murakhovsky, let Navalny go" during a picket at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Family and allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who remains in a coma in a Siberian hospital, continue to fight for his transfer to a German clinic on Friday with local doctors who insist the politician is too unstable to be medevaced and refuse to give authorization for the transfer. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk