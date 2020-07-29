Germany: Garden search continues in McCann investigation

The suspect, who is currently in prison in Germany, spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine's disappearance, and has two previous convictions for “sexual contact with girls,” authorities have said.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name, but he has been widely identified by German media as Christian B.

He was last registered living in Germany in the city of Braunschweig, which is about 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Hannover. Between 2013 and 2015, the suspect spent time in both Portugal and Germany. He ran a kiosk in Braunschweig and also lived in Hannover for several years, dpa reported.

At the garden plot, investigators even removed parts of the foundation of a former cabin from the ground that once stood there, dpa reported. A man on a neighboring plot told the news agency that the garden, where blackberry bushes and a cheery tree grow, had not been used for the last two years.

A search dog during an investigation at an allotment garden plot in Seelze, near Hannover, Germany, Tuesday July 28, 2020. Police have begun searching an allotment garden plot, believed to be in connection with the disappearance of missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

