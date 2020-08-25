Germany's record contraction in Q2 slightly less than feared

The statistics office also said Tuesday that German authorities spent 51.6 billion euros ($60.9 billion) more than they took in in the first half of the year. That resulted in a budget deficit equivalent to 3.2% of the country's annual GDP, compared with a surplus of 2.7% a year earlier.

The agency cautioned that “only limited conclusions” can be drawn from that figure for Germany's full-year performance.

A separate survey showed a fourth consecutive monthly increase in business confidence as the economy builds momentum. Germany has been gradually relaxing restrictions imposed because of the pandemic for the past four months, though a significant upturn in new infections has caused increasing concern in recent weeks.

The Ifo institute said its confidence index rose to 92.6 points in August from 90.4 in July — a slightly better showing than the 92.2 economists predicted. Managers' assessment of both their current situation and the outlook for the next six months improved, though the improvement in the outlook was relatively small. Ifo's index is based on survey responses from about 9,000 companies.