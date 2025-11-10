Giants coach Brian Daboll fired with team at 2-8 midway through his 4th season, AP sources say

The move by ownership and general manager Joe Schoen was made a day after the Giants blew a late lead and lost 24-20 at the Chicago Bears to fall to 2-8 on the season.

New York has lost four in a row since upsetting defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia at home in prime time.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was named as the interim coach, the people told AP.

This is just the Giants’ third midseason coaching change in since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger and first since 2017, when Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were fired following a 2-10 start. Daboll went 20-40-1 in his first head-coaching job in the league. He led the Giants to the playoffs in his first season but was 11-33 since.

