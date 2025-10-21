Giants QB Russell Wilson calls Broncos coach Sean Payton 'classless' for a postgame swipe at him

Wilson took his own jab at Payton, for whom he played for two seasons in 2022 and '23, by referencing the “Bounty Gate” scandal from 2009-11 with the New Orleans Saints. The NFL in 2012 found the team was rewarding players for hits on opponents with intent to injure, and Payton was suspended for a year.

Payton said after Denver's historic 33-32 comeback win on Sunday that the Giants “found a little spark with” Dart, who became the starter, and hinted that part of a conversation he had with New York owner John Mara included wanting to face Wilson instead.

“I was talking to John Mara not too long ago and I said, ‘We were hoping that change would’ve happened long after our game,'” Payton said.

Wilson joined the Broncos via trade from Seattle when Payton returned to coaching three years ago following a stint in broadcasting and signed a five-year, $245 million extension. They went 8-9, then 10-7 and lost their only playoff game together before going through an ugly breakup.

Now a little over a month away from turning 37, Wilson spent last season with Pittsburgh before signing in free agency with the Giants.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL