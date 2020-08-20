Global shares retreat after Fed minutes bring reality check

The Fed’s minutes of its latest policy meeting, released late Wednesday, showed policy makers are finding it difficult to forecast the path of the economy, which will depend greatly on what happens with the virus.

“In no uncertain terms, the FOMC minutes deflated the markets' Federal Reserve air balloon as the minutes unequivocally temper September. So without the Fed air balloon floating markets today, stocks are temporarily succumbing to forces of gravity,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.0% to finish at 22,880.62. South Korea’s Kospi plunged 3.7% to 2,274.22. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8% to 6,120.00. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.5% to 2,274.22, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1.3% at 3,363.90.

The Asian region depends heavily on a healthy U.S. economy to keep its growth going. Export-dependent Japan has sunk into recession, slammed by the slowdowns in the U.S., as well as China, with production halted, tourism squelched and consumption crimped. Analysts say a recovery is likely coming for the world's third-largest economy, but also acknowledge great uncertainty without a vaccine for COVID-19.

Investors around the world are also waiting for developments on the rising tensions between the United States and China. The world’s largest economies have longstanding trade issues, and President Donald Trump has recently been targeting Chinese tech companies. Also hanging over the market is the upcoming U.S. election, with potential big changes in policies.

In the latest accolade for Big Tech, Apple's total market value briefly topped $2 trillion, the first time a U.S. company has crossed that threshold. Technology companies, including video-game maker Nintendo Co. of Japan, are thriving as the pandemic accelerates work-from-home and other tech-friendly trends.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 39 cents to $42.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 4 cents to $42.93 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 37 cents to $45.00 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar was trading at 106.07 Japanese yen, down from 106.13 yen. The euro cost $1.1815, down from $1.1934.

AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed. Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Asian shares slipped Thursday after sobriety set in on Wall Street, and the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes laid out challenges for the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

