Gobert lifts Jazz past Pelicans 106-104 in NBA restart

But Williamson checked out for good with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter and watched the tense finish from the sideline.

“Of course we wish we could have played him down the stretch, but he’d used the minutes that was given to us, so that’s the way it is,” Gentry said. “We weren’t going to stick him back out there.”

Williamson said he "did want to be out there, but we’re just working my way back into my flow. That’s all it is.”

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points for Utah and helped lead a second-half comeback, while Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each added 20.

“When Jordan has space on the floor to work, he’s really difficult to guard," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "That’s what you saw in the second half.”

JJ Redick scored 21, including a clutch 3 to tie it at 102, while Jrue Holiday added 20 points for New Orleans.

The game was tied at 104 after Ingram's free throws with 32 seconds left and Conley missed inside with just less than 20 seconds to go, but got his own rebound. The Jazz moved the ball to Mitchell, whose drive forced New Orleans to collapse on him before he fed Gobert for a dunk attempt that Derrick Favors could only stop with forceful foul.

“For Donovan to find Rudy at the end of the game there is a heck of a play, and then Rudy goes and makes the two free throws,” Snyder said. “Those guys have done that hundreds and hundreds of times.”

Gobert, who'd featured prominently on defense with clean rejections of Williamson and Favors, calmly made the deciding foul shots.

“He impacts the game so many ways,” Snyder said. “But often times, it’s not with his scoring.”

With Williamson on the bench, New Orleans closed the first quarter with an 18-4 run, highlighted by Ingram's dunk, finger roll and 3, to take a lead it would hold until late in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans had its biggest lead when Holiday's fadeaway made it 60-44 late in the second quarter.

After Utah methodically pulled within one possession in the middle of the fourth quarter, New Orleans threatened to pull away again when Ingram hit a pull-up and E'Twaun Moore hit a 3 made possible by Jaxson Hayes' offensive rebound.

But the Jazz weren't finished, going on an 11-1 run, marked by Mitchell's driving floater off the glass, to take a late three-point lead inside the final four minutes.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Turned the ball over 20 times. ... Missed 20 of 31 3-point attempts. ... Josh Hart scored 10 points.

Jazz: Snyder said before the game there was no denying how much Utah would miss forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who has hit 41.4% of his 3-point attempts this season and was averaging 21.2 points per game before his wrist injury. “We don’t have anybody like Bojan,” Snyder said,. “So we’ve had discussions about everybody absorbing his shots.” ... The Jazz went 8 of 34 from 3-point range but scored 54 points in the paint and went 24 of 28 on foul shots.

SYNERGY

While Mitchell and Gobert dealt with awkwardness between each other after they became two of the first NBA players to test positive for the coronavirus back in March, their chemistry on the court was undiminished, and Snyder wasn't surprised.

“They certainly had some synergy on the court,” Snyder said. “To see them connected like that was really good. We’ve moved on from all that stuff (in March). We’ve been here practicing and working. We've talked about using this entire experience to get better and I think those two guys have done that, too.”

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Jazz: Play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday afternoon.

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, file photo Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert makes a free throw after being fouled late in the during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, left, shoots over Utah Jazz's Georges Niang during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram heads to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, right, looks to pass around Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots as teammate Royce O'Neale (23) watches along with New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball (2), Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis