Gov. Tim Walz to call special session on gun laws after Minneapolis school shooting

But it's not clear if new restrictions on guns could pass the closely divided Minnesota Legislature. A special election this month is expected to restore a 67-67 tie in the House under a Republican speaker, and Senate Democrats have just a one-vote majority.

“To be very candid, just in a very evenly divided (Legislature), I’m going to need some Republicans to break with the orthodoxy and say that we need to do something on guns,” Walz said.

GOP legislative leaders, whose support would be critical to any changes, complained after the governor floated the idea of a special session Friday that he had failed to consult them.

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth, of Cold Spring, said she had a "long overdue" conversation with Walz later Tuesday.

“If he decides to call a special session, anything that we do needs to have bipartisan support,” Demuth said in a statement, noting that both parties showed they could work together in this year's regular session. "If Governor Walz and Democrats are focused on partisan accusations and demands, this special session will not be productive for the people of Minnesota.”

Demuth indicated in an earlier statement that Republicans might be open to expanding school security funding to include private schools, and providing more money for mental health resources.

While the governor didn't give many details of his proposals, he said they won't infringe on Second Amendment rights, but will protect students. He indicated his plan could include safe storage and liability insurance requirements, improvements to the state's 2023 “red flag” law, and more funding for mental health. He also said he's open to GOP ideas.

“If Minnesota lets this moment slide, and we determine that it’s OK for little ones to not be safe in a school environment or a church environment, then shame on us,” Walz said.

Separately, Vice President JD Vance will head to Minneapolis on Wednesday to pay his respects to shooting victims. His wife, second lady Usha Vance, is also going, and the pair plan to hold a series of private meetings “to convey condolences to the families of those affected by the tragedy,” the vice president’s office said in a statement.

The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul, joined by several suburban mayors, held a Capitol news conference Tuesday to call on the Legislature to change a 1985 state law that prevents cities from enacting their own gun restrictions.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said they would strongly prefer for Congress and the Legislature to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines at the national and state levels.

“If you’re not able to do it, or willing to do it there, give us the ability to keep our constituents safe,” Frey said. "That is our call. That is our ask."

Police over the weekend raised the number of injured to 21 — 18 children ages 6 to 15 and three adults — from Wednesday's attack at the Church of Annunciation.

The shooter, 23-year-old Robin Westman, died by suicide after firing 116 rifle rounds through the church’s stained-glass windows as hundreds of students from the nearby Annunciation Catholic School and others gathered for Mass on Wednesday.

While investigators last week said they had not found a clear motive for the attack, the shooter had connections to the school. Westman's mother worked for the parish before retiring in 2021, and Westman once attended the school. Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said last week that the shooter left behind videos and writings that "expressed hate towards almost every group imaginable” but admiration for mass killers.

Tuesday was the first day back to class for most Minnesota public schools, but Annunciation students went back to school last Monday. No students have returned since the shooting and officials at the Catholic school have not yet said when their classes will resume.

Hennepin Healthcare said it was still caring for three patients as of Monday, and that it would not provide further updates. They included one child in critical condition and a child and an adult in satisfactory condition. Children's Hospital of Minneapolis said one child remained there Tuesday but did not specify a condition.