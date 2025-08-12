Grealish looks to reignite his career after joining Everton on a season-long loan deal from Man City

However, Grealish has fallen out of favor over the last two seasons, not even making City's squad for the recent Club World Cup, and has chosen to move to Everton for a season ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

“I’m over the moon to have signed for Everton - it’s massive for me, honestly,” Grealish said. “This is a great club, with great fans."

The loan switch removes not only a high-earner from City's wage bill but also one of the many attacking midfielders built up in City's stacked squad.

Grealish often had a free, roaming role when making his name at Villa, but had to be more disciplined and restricted as a left-sided forward in City manager Pep Guardiola's system of play.

Everton manager David Moyes will try to get the best out of Grealish again, with the team's first match of the Premier League season at Leeds on Monday.

“As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go,” Grealish said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer