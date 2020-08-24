Greece plans military exercise amid dispute with Turkey

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas plans to be in Athens and Ankara on Tuesday to try to revive talks aimed at deescalating the tensions. Talks between senior Greek and Turkish officials started in July before Turkey broke them off several weeks later. “From our standpoint, direct dialogue and steps from both sides to deescalate the situation are needed to find a solution to (reduce) tensions. That’s why the foreign minister is traveling there,” German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger told reporters in Berlin.

“We are taking the tensions there very seriously and we have the big concern that these tensions, — which already burden the relations between the EU and Turkey, that if these tensions continue to grow a further escalation could have even more grave consequences,” Burger said. Germany, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, is among member nations considered reluctant to impose sanctions on Turkey before diplomatic efforts are fully pursued.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discussed the crisis in the eastern Mediterranean at an informal meeting in Berlin later this week.

___ Grieshaber reported from Berlin