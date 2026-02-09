Gremaud again denies Gu an Olympic gold medal in freeski slopestyle

Gu, who was born in America but competes for China, became a global star at the 2022 Beijing Games where she won three medals, including gold in freeski halfpipe and big air.

Canada’s Megan Oldham claimed bronze.

In slopestyle, skiers perform acrobatic tricks while skiing over rails and jumps that are judged for difficulty and execution. In the final, the best score of the three jumps counts.

Gu will also seek to defend her titles in halfpipe and big air at these Games.

